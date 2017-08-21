Golf tournament set to honor Estelow, others lost in the community

OXFORD – “My interest in nursing dates back to high school. A desire to help heal people and it seemed only logical to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner,” wrote the late Brandi Estelow in an essay while she was attending Hartwick College in Oneonta.

It was on April 27, 2009, that Estelow was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer brought on by asbestos. Her diagnosis came when she was one year short of finishing college. Brandi lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 24, 2009, at the age of 23.

A memorial golf tournament has been established in her name, and this year marks its eighth year.

Tee off is Saturday morning, Aug. 26, and Bluestone Golf Course is again playing host to the event.

According to Estelow’s grandmother Sammy Diamond, a fund has been established which provides a nursing scholarship through Oxford Academy.