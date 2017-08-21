25th Chenango Blues Fest in the books

NORWICH – Although plagued by a little rain, there was no dampening the spirits of attendees at the 25th annual Chenango Blues Fest on Saturday, August 19.

Nine bands performed at the Chenango Blues Fest this weekend that also hosted 11 food vendors and 20 craft vendors.

The Chenango Blues Fest's quarter-century show attracted well over 3,000 people to an afternoon of nationally-renowned blues acts––some of which were making their first trip to the Chenango Blues Fest, and others, like Ghost Town Blues Band, were returning to the internationally acclaimed music festival that leaves a mark on all who attend.

“We came out here two years ago and we couldn't wait to come back,” said Suavo Jones, trombonist for Ghost Town Blues Band. “We live in Memphis, TN, and we're coming here from a show in New Hampshire, but [the Chenango Blues Fest] is the real deal.”