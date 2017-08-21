Ponies to honor two local high school state champions

BINGHAMTON, NY – Prior to their 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday, August 20, The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will honor the Deposit Central High School girls softball team and the Chenango Forks High School girls soccer team for their respective state championships.

Deposit Central captured their third consecutive Class D New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) state championship on June 10 with a 1-0 victory over Heuvelton Central at Moreau Recreational Park in Fort Edward. The Lady Jacks finished 21-3 this past season with pitcher Makenzie Stiles earning her third Class D Co-Player of the year award and first team All-State honors. Stiles shared the Co-Player of the year award for the second straight season with catcher Megan Faulkner. Manager Dan Briggs was named Class D Co-Coach of the Year while shortstop Kyra Martin and Faulkner also garnered first team All-State recognition. Centerfielder Alea Tiffany and leftfielder Bryn Martin earned second team All-State honors.

Chenango Forks won its first girls Class B NYSPHSAA soccer state championship by overcoming a one goal deficit to beat Section III Champion Westhill High, 2-1, on November 12, 2016 at Cortland State University. Kaitlyn Walsh was named the Class B Player of the Year and Coach Chris Walsh was named Class B Coach of the Year. The Blue Devils placed one other starter on the First Team All-State Team: defenseman, Robin Cofer. Attacker McKenna Williams (Second Team) and midfielder Lexi Bartlow (Third Team) also garnered All-State recognition for Forks.

Tickets for Sunday’s game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

