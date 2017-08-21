Rain Halts Rumble Ponies Doubleheader

BINGHAMTON, NY – Heavy rained suspended play in the top of the fourth inning of the opening game of a doubleheader between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium. The contest, paused with both teams scoreless, will resume at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Ponies and Sea Dogs will play the game to a completion of seven innings and cap the day with another seven-inning game.

Despite the inhospitable weather, the Rumble Ponies watched their magic number to clinch a postseason berth fall to six due to a pair of Reading Fightin Phils losses.

The originally-scheduled nightcap postponed on Saturday will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Portland on Friday, August 25 at 5:00 p.m. The tilt is the 15th postponement for Binghamton in 2017, matching a franchise record previously set in 1992. Binghamton’s eleven home postponements are the most in team history.

The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Sunday starting at 11:50 a.m. on Newsradio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

– Submitted