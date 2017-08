AFTON – Are you interested in earning a high school equivalency diploma, or improving your reading, writing, and math skills?

Thanks to Afton Central School's Adult and Continuing Education program, you can now take part in a free class to do just that.

On both Tuesday, September 12, and Thursday, September 14, Afton Central School will host classes from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Room 226.