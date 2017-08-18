Alexis Hamilton & Andrea Dempsey to perform at the Oxford Farmers' Market

OXFORD — On Saturday, August 19th, the beautiful young voices of Alexis Hamilton and Andrea Dempsey will brighten the Oxford Farmers’ Market as they sing everything from country music to pop music, from artists like Sugarland and Carrie Underwood, to music by Sam Smith and The Chainsmokers.

Alexis, who just graduated from Oxford High School, has been singing country music since the age of 2, and will be attending Eastern Tennessee State University in the fall, majoring in Country Music. She hopes for a successful career in country music and to possibly sing on the Grand Ole Opry stage one day.


