Assault, drugs, burglary: Grand jury indicts eight

NORWICH – A Chenango County grand jury convened Wednesday and opted to indict eight individuals on felony level charges relating to assault, heroin, and burglary.

• Joseph P. Hughes, Joseph C. Hughes, and Nicholas R. Hughes were indicted on the charges of assault in the first degree, a class B felony; and assault in the second degree, a class C felony.

The trio stands accused of striking a man multiple times on Silver Street in June. Per the indictment, it’s alleged that they acted with a depraved indifference to human life, and created a grave risk of death that caused serious physical injury to the victim.