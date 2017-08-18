South New Berlin Horseshoe League

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 18th, 2017

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Approaching the final stretch of the summer horseshoe league in South New Berlin – only three weeks left – it is Laughlin’s Lawn Care who has taken their game to another level, unseating the team who had been on top thus far into the season.

Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe and Bob Rowe – have been on a steady push to claim the top spot, and they have done just that by going 4-0 over the last week.

Previously, it was Rustic Ridge Winery who held the top spot, however, after being 38-18 after last week’s standing – Rustic Ridge Winery was only able to muster one win, dropping them into a tie for second-place.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook