South New Berlin Horseshoe League

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – Approaching the final stretch of the summer horseshoe league in South New Berlin – only three weeks left – it is Laughlin’s Lawn Care who has taken their game to another level, unseating the team who had been on top thus far into the season.

Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe and Bob Rowe – have been on a steady push to claim the top spot, and they have done just that by going 4-0 over the last week.

Previously, it was Rustic Ridge Winery who held the top spot, however, after being 38-18 after last week’s standing – Rustic Ridge Winery was only able to muster one win, dropping them into a tie for second-place.