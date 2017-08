NORWICH – The Honey Island Swamp Band returns to Norwich to kick off Blues Fest weekend with a show downtown.

Thursday night’s installment of the NBT Bank Free Summer Concert Series presented by the Chenango Blues Association features ‘Bayou Americana’ of The Honey Island Swamp Band.

Aaron Wilkinson takes on mandolin, guitar and vocals, Chris Mule plays electric guitar and vocals, Sam Price brings the bass, Trevor Brooks plays organ, and Garland Paul handles the drums.