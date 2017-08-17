Whitney Point Field Hockey State Champions to be honored Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Whitney Point High School field hockey team will be honored for their 2016 NYSPHSAA Class C state championship between games of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5:35 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, August 18 at NYSEG Stadium. The team’s honor coincides with the Rumble Ponies’ Celebrating Females in Sports Night.

The Golden Eagles captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C title on November 13, 2016 with a 4-1 victory over Cazenovia High at Maine-Endwell High School. This marked the Golden Eagles’ third consecutive state championship. Whitney Point finished the season 19-1 with Elaina Burchell, Leanne Bough, and Sierra Hand all named Class C state tournament selections. Fireworks will follow the doubleheader.

Tickets for Friday’s game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

– Submitted