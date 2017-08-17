Super-Charged series sweep capped with blowout

ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies set a season-high in runs and completed a three-game sweep of the Erie SeaWolves with a 14-5 win on Wednesday night at UPMC Park. Kevin Taylor compiled a four-hit game and Patrick Mazeika racked up three doubles to send Binghamton to their third straight win. The Rumble Ponies shaved their magic number to clinch a postseason berth to 11.

The Rumble Ponies racked up 16 hits in the finale and finished the series with 42 hits, the most in a three-game series since August 2011. Binghamton scored 29 runs during their visit to Erie, the most in a three-game series since April 2008.

With a three-run lead in their possession, the Rumble Ponies erupted in the fifth inning with seven runs. First baseman Gabriel Quintana had a chance to defuse a bases-loaded threat, but fired wide of the plate, allowing two runs to score. The misplay ended Spencer Turnbull’s Double-A debut and added fuel to the fire.

Mazeika followed by pulling a two-run double down the right-field line against reliever Sean Donatello. Following an error at short by AJ Simcox Kevin Kaczmarski stroked an RBI single to left and Matt Oberste dumped a two-run single into center.

The Rumble Ponies added an exclamation point on their super-sized offensive series with a four-run eighth. Mazeika deposited an RBI double into the left-field alley off reliever Kurt Spomer before Kevin Kaczmarski capped a three-RBI game with a double of his own. Taylor wrapped up his monster day at the plate with an RBI single.

After scheduled starter Robert Gsellman was summoned back to the New York Mets, the Rumble Ponies pieced together the finale with their bullpen. Kelly Secrest fired three scoreless innings in his first career Double-A start. Drew Smith (3-1) claimed the official-scorer awarded win with a scoreless seventh inning.

Erie starter Spencer Turnbull (0-1) was touched for seven runs (six earned) on six hits over 4-1/3 innings and took the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (71-49) open a five-game, three-day series against the Portland Sea Dogs with a doubleheader on Friday at 5:35 p.m. RHP Ricky Knapp takes the mound in the opener. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:20 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Patrick Mazeika matched a franchise record with three double, last done by Jayce Boyd on July 21, 2016…Kevin Taylor reached safely in all six plate appearances…Binghamton completed their fourth series sweep since the All-Star Break

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

– Submitted