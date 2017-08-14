County health dept. offers immunization clinics as part of Immunization Awareness Month

CHENANGO COUNTY – As the back-to-school season quickly approaches, the Chenango County Department of Health says it’s also an ideal time to make sure your children are up-to-date on their vaccines.

In aligning Immunization Awareness Month with other partners nationwide, the county Department of Health has designated August as Immunization Awareness Month in Chenango County.

The goal, according to Mary Klockowski, RN, Immunization Coordinator at Chenango County Health Department, is to highlight the importance of immunizations for people of all ages, and to assure that children returning to school are protected with the proper vaccines.