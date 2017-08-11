Rumble Ponies playoff tickets on sale now

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are thrilled to announce playoff tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy tickets for the 2017 playoff run at the NYSEG Stadium ‘Starting Gate’ box office, online at www.bingrp.com, or over the phone by calling (607) 722-FUNN.

The following ticket options are available for the postseason:

Eastern Division Championship Series

Individual Game Tickets:

• $10 Grandstand | $12 Box Seats

• Seniors and children receive $2 discount

• $2 fee for tickets purchased day of game

Terrace Seating:

• $16 per person (Groups of 4+)

• $22 for individuals

Group Tickets (10-ticket minimum):

• $8 Grandstand per person

• $10 Box Seat per person

Suite Rentals (includes 12 tickets):

$420 per suite rental

Excludes food and beverage expenses

Postseason Package (All Five Possible Home Playoff Games):

$50 for individuals

$45 for season ticket holders

$35 for those that place deposit ($50) on season tickets for 2018 season

Eastern League Championship Series

Individual Game Tickets:

$11 Grandstand | $13 Box Seats

Seniors and children receive $2 discount

$2 fee for tickets purchased day of game

Terrace Seating:

$17 per person (Groups of 4+)

$23 for individuals

Group Tickets (10-ticket minimum):

$9 Grandstand per person

$11 Box Seat per person

Suite Rentals (includes 12 tickets):

$450 per suite rental

Excludes food and beverage expenses

Eastern League Preliminary Postseason Schedule (* - if necessary)

Eastern Division Championship Series (Best of Five):

• Game 1: Wednesday, September 6 (at Second Place)

• Game 2: Thursday, September 7 (at Second Place)

• Game 3: Friday, September 8 (at First Place)

• Game 4*: Saturday, September 9 (at First Place)

• Game 5*: Sunday, September 10 (at First Place)

Eastern League Championship Series (Best of Five):

• Game 1: Tuesday, September 12 (at Eastern Division)

• Game 2: Wednesday, September 13 (at Eastern Division)

• Game 3: Thursday, September 14 (at Western Division)

• Game 4*: Friday, September 15 (at Western Division)

• Game 5*: Saturday, September 16 (at Western Division)

No rain checks are available for playoff games affected by the weather. If a contest is rained out, it will be played the following day and the entire series schedule gets shifted forward one day. Playoff tickets are undated and are simply marked “Home Playoff Game #1” or “Home Playoff Game #2”, etc. Tickets will be good whenever that game is played.

With their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to 20, the Rumble Ponies (66-46) continued a three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

