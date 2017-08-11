Binghamton busts out brooms again, 6-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Casey Delgado fired seven innings of one-run ball and the Rumble Ponies offense backed him with a 13-hit attack in Binghamton’s 6-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Five Ponies batters compiled multiple-hit games to guide Binghamton to their sixth straight win and second consecutive series sweep.

The offensive fireworks came early for the Rumble Ponies. Matt Oberste put Binghamton on the board with a single before Tomas Nido deposited a two-run homer, his seventh long ball of the season, into the railyard beyond the right-field wall.

Binghamton continued to pepper Erie starter Matt Crouse in his third start of the season against the Rumble Ponies. LJ Mazzilli provided a two-out RBI single in the second and Patrick Biondi highlighted his three-hit game with a two-out run-scoring single in the fifth.

Delgado excelled in his return to the rotation. Making his first start since July 22, the righty breezed through two scoreless innings. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third, opening a stretch in which he held the SeaWolves to just three hits in their final 15 at-bats. Zack Cox provided the only blemish on Delgado’s tab, doubling home a run in the fifth.

Kelly Secrest and Tyler Bashlor each tossed scoreless innings to lead Binghamton to their 13th win in 15 games. The Rumble Ponies bullpen has fired 23-1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Delgado (9-5) struck out five and surrendered six hits over seven innings to collect his third win in as many appearances. Crouse (6-5) was touched for six runs (five earned) on twelve hits over 4-2/3 innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (67-46) open a four-game series in Akron against the RubberDucks with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:35 p.m. RHP Robert Gsellman takes the mound in a Major League rehab appearance in the opener against RHP Shah-Ching Chiang. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:20 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies completed back-to-back series sweeps for the first time since June 2015…Binghamton has collected 48 hits in their last four games...the Rumble Ponies are 21-8 since the All-Star break

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

– Submitted