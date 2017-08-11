Unadilla Valley announces fall sports practice times and dates

NEW BERLIN – The 2017-2018 school year is almost upon us – and with the last days of summer coming to an end, that means fall sports are ready to take off.

Unadilla Valley has announced their practice schedule, as of Friday, August 11.

Practice schedule for the week beginning on Monday, August 14:

• Varsity Boys Soccer – 8-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

• Varsity Girls Soccer – 8-10 a.m.

• Varsity and Junior Varsity Volleyball – 4-6:30 p.m.

• Varsity Football – 5-8:30 p.m.

• Golf – TBD

Practice schedule for the week beginning on Monday August 21:

• Cross Country – 8-10 a.m.

• Modified Boys Soccer – 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Modified Girls Soccer – 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Modified Volleyball – 9-11 a.m.

Practice schedule for the week beginning on Monday, August 28:

• Modified Football – 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Please contact the respective coach for each sport or the Unadilla Valley Athletic Director, Matt Osborne for any additional questions.

– Submitted