NY high school football player dies in log drill mishap

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island high school football player was killed when a log fell and struck him in the head during a pre-season workout.

The death occurred Thursday morning at Sachem (SAY’-chehm) East High School in Farmingville.

Suffolk County police say a group of athletes were performing a drill carrying a log overhead when the log fell and struck Joshua Mileto, a student at the school, in the head.

The 16-year-old 11th-grader was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sachem Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham posted a statement on the district’s website Thursday.

He extended condolences to the Mileto’s family and friends and said support services will be offered “for as long as needed.”

A person at Mileto’s home declined comment.