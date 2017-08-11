South New Berlin Horseshoes club

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – A half of a win is all that separates first-place from second-place – as Laughlin’s Lawn Care continued their steady pursuit to greatness.

Despite the solid play over the last few weeks from Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe and Bob Rowe – it is in fact, Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson and Larry Shaw – who once again are clinging to the top-spot.

As of the week of August 2, Rustic Ridge Winery has amassed 38 wins to 18 losses – dropping three losses and only adding one win in a week’s time.

Laughlin’s Lawn Care remained in second-place, adding a massive five and a half wins while adding just two and half losses.