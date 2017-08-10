Flower Show 2017: The results are in!

CHENANGO COUNTY – For the 2017 Flower Show at the Chenango County Fair, the Garden Clubs of Chenango County invited local flower connoisseurs to submit arrangements based on the theme “Chenango County at Play.”

Furthermore, the county garden clubs presented vignettes with the theme of “Camping with Friends.”

A total of 193 horticulture exhibits and 27 designs were submitted and are on display through August 13 at the Flower Show in the exhibition hall at the county fairgrounds.

The results of the New York State Federated Garden Clubs' judging are listed as follows: