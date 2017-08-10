IMCA Modified Empire State series race added to Racing Card at Afton

AFTON – The IMCA Modifieds who use to race weekly at the facility which is now known as Afton Motorsports Park, will be making an appearance on Friday night, August 25.

The race will be a full sanction IMCA Modified show with all rules and procedures being followed and it will also be an Empire State Series race. This show was made possible due to the Outlaw Speedway, who holds the New York State Friday night IMCA Modified sanction, giving the IMCA Modifieds the night off on Friday, August 25.

National IMCA officials in Iowa wanted to see the IMCA Modifieds race on this night and they started to look around to see what Friday night tracks would be interested in hosting a show.

With IMCA Modifieds previously racing at the Afton Motorsports Park up until this year, when they were dropped for low car counts. Phone conversations between IMCA and Afton Motorsports Park co-promoter Ron Ford started, and earlier this week IMCA awarded Afton Motorsports Park the sanction and the Empire State Series race.

“We were very happy to help IMCA out in this situation and able to host an Empire State Series race for the IMCA Modifieds,” said Ron Ford. “Many of the drivers who called our track home on Friday nights previously have been calling and asking us to have a IMCA Modified show this year. Now they have their chance to race at Afton Motorsports Park this year and hopefully all drivers who have a IMCA Modified will support this show.”

Afton Motorsports Park co-promoter Leon Andrus added, “This is a perfect opportunity for the IMCA Modifieds to show us that they want to race here weekly in 2018. The door for the IMCA Modifieds to come back is open and with a excellent turnout on August 25th. It will make our decision easier when we make our plans on which divisions are racing at Afton Motorsports Park in 2018.”

Friday August 25, will be a big night of racing at the Afton Motorsports Park with Patriot Masonary sponsoring the nights racing program.

Also on this night will be Joey Coulter Kids Club C.A.R.S Night with racing action taking place in the Modified, Open Sportsman, Crate Sportsman, Street Stocks, IMCA Modified, and Four Cylinder Truck divisions.

Gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps are at 6:15 p.m., with the first heat starting at 7 p.m. sharp.

