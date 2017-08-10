Newark Valley High Football State Champions to be honored Thursday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Newark Valley High School football team will be honored for their 2016 NYSPHSAA Class C state championship prior to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game on Thursday, August 10 at 6:35 p.m. The players and coaching staff will be recognized by the Rumble Ponies team and front office on the field before the Ponies play the Erie SeaWolves.

The Cardinals captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association title on November 14, 2016 with a 39-34 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The Cardinals finished the season with a perfect 13-0 record. Running back David Crow, offensive lineman Trentyn Rupert, place kicker A.J. Coleman, defensive lineman Jack Payne, and defensive back Brett Stewart all earned First-Team All-State honors for the undefeated Cardinals.

Tickets for Thursday’s game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

