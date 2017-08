NORWICH – Catholic Charities of Chenango County is hosting an event geared toward restoring the fun and excitement of summer.

The organization’s “Summer Picnic Basket Bonanza” is will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, at Catholic Charities’ 3 O’Hara Dr. location in Norwich.

The event features free food, games, prizes, and a chance to learn about Catholic Charities’ programming which could help take the strain out of summer.