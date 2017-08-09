Crouch rebukes governor’s college in prison plan

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 9th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – Assemblyman Clifford Crouch (R - Bainbridge) is blasting the governor’s plan to fund college courses for prisoners across the state.

In a statement Tuesday, the assemblyman uttered opposition to the plan that would give $7.3 million in grants to colleges and universities that offer accredited courses to inmates.

Advocates say that while the program costs money upfront, it will save taxpayer dollars in the long-run by increasing prisoners’ chances of successful re-entry into the community and reducing recidivism.

But Crouch – a voice for Chenango County in the NYS Assembly – argues the program is an unfortunate use of money that would be better spent elsewhere.

More so, it’s an affront to many families, he said.

“So many middle-class families struggle to make ends met in this state, let alone send their children to college,” Crouch said in a statement. “We should be focused on assisting them.”


