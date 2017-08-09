Houston promoted to branch manager at NBT Bank's New Berlin office

NEW BERLIN – NBT Bank Territory Manager Thomas Sutton announced that Sonya Houston has been promoted to branch manager of the bank’s New Berlin Office.

Houston joined NBT Bank in 2008 and brings nine years of experience to her new position, including roles in customer service and cash management. “Sonya is a dedicated professional who consistently demonstrates her commitment to providing our customers with the best service and financial solutions,” said Sutton. “Her banking experience and knowledge of our products and services will make her great resource for our customers in New Berlin.”