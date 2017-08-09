A day at the Chenango County Fair

Grady Thompson photo

NORWICH – Yesterday was free admission day at the Chenango County Fair, and fairgoers would see a number of familiar and new attractions at the recently renovated fairgrounds.

As the rides and game tents were still being assembled Tuesday afternoon, a main attraction at the fair was the New York County Fairs Sire Stakes.

Hundreds of attendees trickled in and out of the newly renovated 1908-grandstand during the sire stakes to witness 13 separate one-mile horse races.

As the trumpet fanfare jingle marked the start of every race, the grandstand announcer dubbed the afternoon, “a perfect day for racing: not too hot, and not too cold.”

According to Chenango Agricultural Society President Mary Weidman, the 1908-grandstand renovation project began in 2016 with the U.S. Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training. U.S. Air Force Reservists saw the renovation through to be completed prior to this year’s county fair.