Second man charged with murder denied bail

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: August 8th, 2017

NORWICH – The second man charged with killing an 11-year-old, Morris youth was denied bail Monday.

Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, Norwich, faces the charge of first-degree murder.

According to the felony complaint, it is alleged that on July 30, Rundstrom-Wooding did kill – with intent – Jacelyn O’Connor, acting in concert with another.

Attorney Scott Clippinger asked the judge to waive the reading of the charge against his client, but it was said that due to the nature of the allegations, the felony complaint would be read for the record.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 40% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook