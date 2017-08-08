Second man charged with murder denied bail

NORWICH – The second man charged with killing an 11-year-old, Morris youth was denied bail Monday.

Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, Norwich, faces the charge of first-degree murder.

According to the felony complaint, it is alleged that on July 30, Rundstrom-Wooding did kill – with intent – Jacelyn O’Connor, acting in concert with another.

Attorney Scott Clippinger asked the judge to waive the reading of the charge against his client, but it was said that due to the nature of the allegations, the felony complaint would be read for the record.