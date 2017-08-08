Oxford Memorial Library presents: 2017 Carnival

OXFORD – Come one! Come all! To the Oxford Memorial Library’s Annual Carnival, Saturday August 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be lots of things to keep you busy while you are there. There will be games and activities, prizes and food, along with raffles and a “Chinese Auction”. Items in the “Chinese Auction” and the Quilt Raffle have been donated by local craftsmen and women, along with a few donations from local businesses. All proceeds will go towards funding for future library programs and supplies.

This year there will be a few new booths set up by local businesses and organizations. The SPCA will be here again, along with Evolve Fitness, Friends Of Rogers, SNAP and Fidelis, along with the Fire Station who will have their trucks on display for everyone to check out. DeAnna Ross will be here, again, to do hair braiding. A new addition to the Carnival this year will be a Book Nook. Different ones from around the community have volunteered to take turns sitting and reading to anyone who wishes to hear a story.