Byrne announces run for Norwich City Court Judge

NORWICH – Maureen Byrne, Norwich attorney and former part time Norwich City Court Judge, has formally announced her candidacy for the full time position of Norwich City Court Judge.

She is the only candidate with prior judicial experience. Maureen seeks the position because she feels she can do good.

“I have given this a great deal of thought," said Byrne. "I view this opportunity as a call to service. I feel I can do some good for the Norwich community. The extent of my background and prior judicial experience brings a level of preparedness to this important role. Norwich is a wonderful City but we do have some challenges. I believe I can help with those challenges. I cannot think of another position I would rather have right now than that of Norwich City Court Judge. It would be an honor to serve”.