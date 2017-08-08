Save the dates for Saturdays in the Park with Chobani

NORWICH – After last year's Saturdays in the Park: Harvest Market in Norwich's East Park was considered a great success, the weekly event will continue once again this autumn as Saturdays in the Park with Chobani thanks to Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), Chobani, and NBT Bank.

Beginning on Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and running every Saturday through October 21, Saturdays in the Park with Chobani aims to provide locals a one-stop-shop for all their autumnal needs in a casual, welcoming environment, says event coordinator Mindy Chawgo.