Norwich volleyball wins Johnson City summer league

Submitted Photo

JOHNSON CITY – As the start of the 2017 fall high school volleyball season approaches, the Norwich players have been hard at work preparing each and every step of the way.

Norwich ripped off another summer league championship this past Wednesday, August 3, – this time competing in the Johnson City summer volleyball league and taking the crown. This summer league consisted of seven teams from around the area – two from Maine-Endwell, Chenango Valley, Susquehanna Valley, Chenango Forks and Binghamton.