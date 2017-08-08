Norwich volleyball wins Johnson City summer league

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 8th, 2017

Submitted Photo

JOHNSON CITY – As the start of the 2017 fall high school volleyball season approaches, the Norwich players have been hard at work preparing each and every step of the way.

Norwich ripped off another summer league championship this past Wednesday, August 3, – this time competing in the Johnson City summer volleyball league and taking the crown. This summer league consisted of seven teams from around the area – two from Maine-Endwell, Chenango Valley, Susquehanna Valley, Chenango Forks and Binghamton.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 51% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook