Oswalt Named League Pitcher of the Week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter Corey Oswalt has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. Oswalt tossed a two-hit shutout against the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday, August 2. After allowing the first two hitters to reach, Oswalt retired the final 20 batters he faced to secure a seven-inning complete game, his first career wire-to-wire victory.

Oswalt joins PJ Conlon, Champ Stuart and Chris Flexen as Rumble Ponies that have received league honors this season.

The Rumble Ponies (64-46) enjoy an off day on Monday before opening a three-game series at home against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the mound for Binghamton. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

