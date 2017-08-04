South New Berlin Horseshoes club

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As of the week of July 26, Rustic Ridge Winery has once again expanded their lead, holding on to the top spot for another week. After a rough week, Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson and Larry Shaw, dropping 4.5 games – they have now posted a solid 4-0 status.

Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe and Bob Rowe – has notably been a steady climb in the standings, moving from third-place to second-place after this last week, going 4-0 over that time.

Ryno Graphics, P&E and Service Pharmacy round out the top-five in this week’s standings. Ryno Graphics – Ryan Lund and Dale Lund – jumped from seventh-place in last week’s standings to an astounding third-place, again posting a mark of five wins in a week’s time.