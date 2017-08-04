Binghamton to host 2020 Eastern League All-Star game

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies are honored to announce the Eastern League has selected Binghamton to host the 2020 All-Star Game. League president Joe McEacharn, alongside team president John Hughes, revealed the news at a press conference Thursday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. The selection marks a significant payoff for the community that saw a groundswell of support to host the game from local and state dignitaries, the New York Mets organization and, most importantly, the citizens of the Southern Tier. The All-Star Game will be sponsored by Eaton’s Ephesus Lighting, an industry leader in sports venue LED lighting systems.

“I have accomplished many things in life, this to me, is my favorite professional accomplishment,” said Hughes. “I couldn’t be happier or prouder of the team, the entire organization, or the community. This victory is an accomplishment for the entire Southern Tier. I pledge to everyone that we will host the game in the most honorable way that is truly reflective of the great Southern Tier. I thank everyone for their contribution to this effort.”

“In December 2015, we introduced a new chapter of baseball in Binghamton,” said McEacharn. “John Hughes has brought new life to this organization and rallied the community to stand behind this team. He has made a commitment to this area. Based on the overwhelming support from the people of the Southern Tier, the Eastern League is ready to double down on this commitment by awarding the 2020 All-Star Game to Binghamton. We are very excited about the future of Eastern League in the Southern Tier. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Rumble Ponies, John Hughes, the community leaders, and the people of Binghamton.”

“We are proud to both support and illuminate the 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game at NYSEG Stadium,” said Mike Lorenz, president of Eaton’s Ephesus Lighting business. “It is rewarding for us to help bring this marquee event to the Southern Tier as our Ephesus LED sports lighting team has a strong base in Syracuse. Supporting the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on this historic event reinforces our commitment to the region and the larger baseball community.”

The multi-day event will feature the top prospects in the Eastern League’s biggest game of the season. A Fan Fest will provide the community an opportunity to directly participate in the league festivities while giving the Southern Tier a stage to showcase its many unique features to the rest of the league.

“Congratulations to owner John Hughes, the entire Rumble Ponies organization, and the people of the 52nd District for their work to #BingItHome,” said Senator Fred Akshar. “Earning the right to host the Eastern League All-Star Game is a tremendous distinction and sends a clear message that our community is the place to be for sports and family entertainment. I know Mr. Hughes, his team, and all our local organizations and businesses will do an amazing job welcoming attendees from around the country in 2020 and showing our visitors all the wonderful things our community has to offer.”

“Securing the Eastern League All Star Game for Binghamton is a huge win for our community,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “I’d like to thank the entire Binghamton Rumble Ponies organization for investing in our community, helping to make it a great place to live and to visit. I’m thrilled that we were able to #BingItHome.”

“The City of Binghamton is excited to welcome baseball fans from across the league to our backyard and play host to the Eastern League All-Star Game,” said Mayor Richard David. For the last few years, Binghamton has been in the midst of a resurgence, with new businesses filling once-vacant storefronts, old buildings given new life in redevelopment, and downtown streets bustling with more and more activity. The Rumble Ponies have contributed greatly to this resurgence, and now have landed a major event the entire community can rally around.”

Additional information about the events comprising Binghamton’s 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game will be made available at a later date. Binghamton hosted the Double-A All-Star Game in 1994, but has never hosted the Eastern League classic.

“Let’s play ball. The selection of Binghamton to be the host city of the 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game is a homerun,” said U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

