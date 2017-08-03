UV’s Andrew Jackson to represent Chenango County in the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival

Submitted Photo

NEW BERLIN – Every year the BCANY – Basketball Coaches Association of New York – welcomes teams representing every section of the state to compete in New York’s premier basketball tournament.

Players have the opportunity to compete alongside the best players in the state, represent their own section, participate in clinics from college basketball coaches, and learn about the college recruiting environment. These tournaments strongly supports and encourage sportsmanship and the development of high school basketball in New York State.