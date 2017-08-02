DEC detects 'Harmful Algal Blooms' at Plymouth Reservoir

PLYMOUTH – The New York State Department of Conservation recently added the Plymouth Reservoir to its list of waterbodies in the state containing Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

The DEC reports as of July 28 that Plymouth Reservoir has a “confirmed bloom,” meaning that lab samples of the water “confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria HAB, which may produce toxins or other harmful compounds.”

The extent of the bloom at Plymouth Reservoir is listed as “large localized,” meaning the bloom “affects many properties within the entire reservoir, along a large segment of the shoreline, or in a specific region of the waterbody.”