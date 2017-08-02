Man arrested for 11-year-old's murder

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 2nd, 2017

NORWICH – Authorities have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the murder of an 11-year-old girl.

Police arrested 36-year-old James Brower on the charge of murder in the first degree yesterday, according to the Chenango District Attorney's Office.

New York State police deemed the death of 11-year-old Jacelyn O'Connor, of Morris, to be a homicide on Tuesday.

The incident happened over the weekend when police were called to Brower's home at 961 County Route 33 in Norwich on Sunday to investigate a report that the girl had gone into cardiac arrest.


