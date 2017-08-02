Ponies Quiet Thunder in Series Opener, 3-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Four Binghamton pitchers, including Major League rehabber Robert Gsellman, combined to stymie the Trenton Thunder in the Rumble Ponies’ 3-1 win on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Gsellman fired three scoreless innings and fellow rehabber Juan Lagares went 2-for-3 to send Binghamton to their eighth win in ten games.

Making his second Major League rehab appearance with the Rumble Ponies, Gsellman used 41 pitches to toss three scoreless innings. He struck out two, coaxed six groundouts out of the Thunder, and stepped around two singles.

Lagares collected a pair of hits in his first game with Binghamton. The Ponies outfielder zipped an opposite-field single to right in the first and lined another single to left in the third. According to plan, he played five defensive innings in center field without issue.

Casey Delgado followed Gsellman for this second straight appearance and scattered five hits over four scoreless innings. He struck out four before handing off to Tim Peterson who tossed a perfect eighth.

Offensively, Kevin Taylor led the charge for Binghamton, putting the Ponies on the board with a bases-loaded walk against Brody Koerner in the third. With two aboard in the fifth, he stroked a single into the right-field alley and plated Luis Guillorme from second with Binghamton’s third run.

Cory Burns inherited Binghamton’s three-run cushion in the ninth. With two aboard, Dante Bichette Jr. pulled an RBI single into left, ending the Ponies’ shutout bid. Burns bounced back to retire the next two batters he faced, snagging a popup from Rashad Crawford, to seal his league-leading 15th save of the season.

Delgado (8-5) earned the official-scorer awarded victory, his second win in as many appearances. Koerner (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (60-44) continue their only regular season home series against Trenton on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Corey Oswalt takes the mound against RHP Jose Mesa Jr. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cory Burns has successfully converted his last 11 save chances…the Rumble Ponies evened the season series against Trenton at two wins apiece…Binghamton earned improved to 5-1 in their last six series openers

– Submitted