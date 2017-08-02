59th annual CCC Member Guest tournament

NORWICH – This year marks a big year for the Canasawacta Country Club, as the 59th year of the Member Guest tournament will bring in the biggest field of competition in the past decade.

With 94 teams, a total of 188 players – and a notably influx of completely new teams – the 2017 version of the CCC Member Guest tournament wont fail to disappoint.

Play will begin on Thursday, August 3, with an 8 am. Shotgun start. The 94 teams have been divided to start in a morning and afternoon session on both Thursday and Friday – with the teams being flighted for Saturday’s final round of play.

“This is going to one of the most competitive fields we have ever had,” said CCC owner Tim Carson.

Notably, there will be a $2,000 prize on four of the par 3 holes, each day – making for a total of 12 chances for each golfer to land a hole in one. Friday night, the Bruce Beadle band will play in the ballroom, and the CCC will be holding a long ball drive contest, and adding a short game contest to the activities.

Below is the Thursday morning and afternoon pairings of the 59th annual Member Guest tournament at CCC. Check out Thursday’s edition of The Evening Sun for the Friday morning and afternoon pairings.