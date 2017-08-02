Greene, Sherburne, Edmeston and UV players earn PONY League All-Star status

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Cameron Turner Photo

COOPERSTOWN – The summer baseball season in Chenango County ended on Monday July 31, as members of the Otsenango PONY League got together one last time for their seasonal summer classic.

Held at Doubleday Field- a venue rich in history and baseball lore, members of the Otsenango PONY League took to the field for one last day on the diamond.

The four divisions A, B, C and D, were all split into two teams to create the youth baseball spectacle.

For the Chenango County all-star members that were selected to participate in this prestigious game, Greene’s Broc Sherwood and Kolby Finch- who both are versatile enough to play any position on the field.