Norwich City judge critically injured in fatal motorcycle crash

WALTON – Following a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday, a City of Norwich judge remains in critical condition and his wife, a passenger, was killed.

The Delaware County Sheriff's office reported that 67-year-old Nancy A. Cushman, of Norwich, died in the accident Sunday evening and the motorcycle's operator, an appointed Norwich City Court judge, James G. Cushman, was seriously injured after the couple's motorcycle crashed as it attempted to pass a farm tractor on State Highway 206 in the Town of Walton.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Cushman remained in critical condition at the UHS Wilson Memorial Center in Johnson City, said the hospital's spokeswoman. He was seriously injured in the crash, reported police, and taken to Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton before being airlifted to Wilson Memorial on Sunday.