County enacts surcharge to pre-paid cell phones

By: Shawn Magrath, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 1st, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County is moving ahead with adding a local surcharge to pre-paid cell phone plans.

The County Board of Supervisors voted last month to adopt the 30 cent surcharge which officials say will essentially help keep and maintain 911 emergency communications in the county.

The action groups people with pre-paid services – including TracFone, Straight Talk, or Virgin Mobile – with those who have long-term cell phone contracts with companies like Sprint and Verizon and already pay a similar surcharge.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 38% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook