Lagares to rehab with Rumble Ponies on Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Juan Lagares, a member of the Binghamton Mets in 2011 and 2012, will start a Major League rehab assignment with the Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Lagares is returning to action following a left thumb fracture he suffered on June 15.

Lagares, 28, has played in 506 games across five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Mets. He made his MLB debut in 2013 and won a Gold Glove for his defensive work in the outfield in 2014. Lagares was hitting .269 in 47 games this season with the Mets.

Lagares hit .304 and logged 138 games as a B-Met in his first two seasons in the Southern Tier. He also spent time with the team during Major League rehab assignments in 2014 and 2016.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be purchased at any time at the Rumble Ponies’ website (www.bingrp.com). The NYSEG Stadium box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Fans can also call (607) 722-FUNN to purchase tickets for Tuesday’s game.

– Submitted