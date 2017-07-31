Norwich City judge injured in fatal motorcycle crash

WALTON –Following a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday, a City of Norwich judge was seriously injured and his wife, a passenger, was killed.

The Delware County Sheriff's office reported that 67-year-old Nancy A. Cushman, of Norwich, died in an accident Sunday evening and the motorcycle's operator, an appointed City of Norwich judge, James G. Cushman, was seriously injured following a collision with a farm tractor on State Highway 206 in the Town of Walton.

Nancy A. Cushman was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle struck a farm tractor as it turned off the highway and she was thrown from the passenger's seat, police reported. The motorcycle's operator, James Cushman, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton before being airlifted to UHS Wilson Memorial Center in Johnson City for treatment.