Ponies invite fans to ‘Cheers or Tears’ picnic

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are inviting fans to a ‘Cheers or Tears’ Picnic on Thursday, August 3, to coincide with the Eastern League’s announcement of the host for the 2020 All-Star Game.

The event, which is free to the public, is being thrown by the Rumble Ponies to thank fans for their unprecedented support of the team’s #BingItHome campaign to claim the Eastern League All-Star Game. From 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., fans can help themselves to free appetizers and $1 Bud and Bud Lights while enjoying live music in the new right-field entrance.

“This picnic is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to all those that showed their support for a possible All-Star Game in Binghamton,” said team president John Hughes. “Our fans made their voices heard to the Eastern League and we are so proud of the message they sent. We let everyone know that we are ready to rumble in Binghamton.”

After the picnic, the Rumble Ponies will play their series finale against the Trenton Thunder with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Tickets for the game on August 3 can be purchased at any time at the Rumble Ponies’ website (www.bingrp.com). The NYSEG Stadium box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Fans can also call (607) 722-FUNN to purchase tickets for Thursday’s game.

