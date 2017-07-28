Four races in three days, bring on the trophies for the All American BMX team

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – With preparation in mind for the upcoming championship weekend with NY State qualifiers, the All American BMX riders were delayed one weekend due to weather and track closings.

That being said, last weekend’s slate of competition was no laughing matter, as the All American BMX team managed to race twice in local races.

Horseheads BMX results:

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson, first-place in 8 intermediate class

• Cameron Carnachan, third-place in 8 novice class

Valley BMX in Athens, Pa. results:

• Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson first-place, in 8 intermediate class