Smyrna Citizens Band preps fifth performance of the season

SMYRNA – The Smyrna Citizens Band is nearing the end of its summer performance season with just two concerts remaining before exiting stage for another year.

The fifth of a six-concert series will debut at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, from the Red Raville Bandstand over the Smyrna Library. The performance will feature a repertoire of songs that includes “Gardens of Granada,” “Serenade for Horn and Band,” “And All That Jazz,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Jazz Pizzicato,” “Tribute to Artie Shaw,” “Somewhere in Time,” “Big Band Spectacular,” “Aces High March,” and “Love’s Old Sweet Song” (with soloist Becky Nelson).