South New Berlin Horseshoe Club

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As of the week of July 19, Rustic Ridge Winery still clings atop the standings of the South New Berlin Horseshoe league.
Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson and Larry Shaw – remain entrenched at the top, adding another 3.5 wins to their record.
However, after a week hiatus of reporting standings and despite still being the league leader, Rustic Ridge Winery has dropped four and a half games, those 4.5 losses and just 3.5 wins has drawn the competition much closer than in weeks past.
Notably, three of the remaining five top-teams have held on to their standings, with the lone change coming at the fourth-place spot. Northern Eagle – Chris Davis and Mike Aylesworth – have leapfrogged Baille Lumber to take fourth, essentially knocking Ryno Graphics down to seventh-place.
Northern Eagle jumped from 12th place having a record of 20-20 into fourth-place having a record of 27.5 and 20.5 – as they have gone on an astounding 7.5 to .5 run of the league.
Top 20 team standings:
• Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson/Larry Shaw – 33-15 – 6960
• P & E – Chris Eastman/Floyd Wagner – 28.5-15.5 – 6327
• Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe/Bob Rowe – 28-16 – 6250
• Northern Eagle – Chris Davis/Mike Aylesworth – 27.5-20.5 – 6507
• Baille Lumber – Tim Lidell/Mike Grant – 27-17 – 6478
• Potter’s Tire – Brian Wright/Bill Schermerhorn – 27-21 – 6309
• Ryno Graphics – Ryan Lund/Dale Lund – 26.5-17.5 – 6467
• C&M Trucking – Josh Wright/Chad Montgomery – 26.5-21.5 – 6314
• The Trophy Guy – Cindy Miller/Joe Miller – 26-22 – 6947
• Service Pharmacy – Gary Fisher/Larry Loomis – 26-22 – 6859
• Kelly’s Flowers – Ed Kohler/Lee Coon – 26-18 – 6329
• Webster Paving – Ed Webster/Bob Wells – 24-24 – 6947
• Reese Marshall – Tresta Smith/Jordan McClammy – 21-23 – 6250
• Newton’s Reconditioning – Mike Mead/Brian Mead – 20-28 – 6702
• Tallmen Tree Service – Eric Bennett/Jake Roghair – 20-24 – 5931
• Hoss Trucking – Brian Prentice/Josh Prentice – 17.5-30.5 – 6736
• Team #3 – Pete Green/Robert Glover – 17.5-26.5 – 6120
• The Asma Foundation – Peggy Asma/Matt Asma – 17-31 – 5128
• Carpet Plus Color Tile – Roger Chase/Kevin Thomas – 17-23 – 5018
• Team #8 – 4-36 – 1088
High single game for men:
Lee Coon – 90
Dale Lund – 89
Ed Kohler – 86
High single series for men:
Dale Lund – 241
Ed Kohler – 237
Lee Coon – 231
High single game for women:
Sheryl Rowe – 79
Cindy Miller – 78
Tresta Smith – 32
High single series for women:
Cindy Miller – 210
Sheryl Rowe – 193
Tresta Smith – 93
High single game for team:
Potter’s Tire – 226
Service Pharmacy – 220
Northern Eagle – 217
High single series for team:
Service Pharmacy – 632
Northern Eagle – 623
Laughlins/Rustic Ridge – 613
Additional standings will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when they become available.