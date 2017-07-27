South New Berlin Horseshoe Club

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – As of the week of July 19, Rustic Ridge Winery still clings atop the standings of the South New Berlin Horseshoe league.

Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson and Larry Shaw – remain entrenched at the top, adding another 3.5 wins to their record.

However, after a week hiatus of reporting standings and despite still being the league leader, Rustic Ridge Winery has dropped four and a half games, those 4.5 losses and just 3.5 wins has drawn the competition much closer than in weeks past.

Notably, three of the remaining five top-teams have held on to their standings, with the lone change coming at the fourth-place spot. Northern Eagle – Chris Davis and Mike Aylesworth – have leapfrogged Baille Lumber to take fourth, essentially knocking Ryno Graphics down to seventh-place.

Northern Eagle jumped from 12th place having a record of 20-20 into fourth-place having a record of 27.5 and 20.5 – as they have gone on an astounding 7.5 to .5 run of the league.

Top 20 team standings:

• Rustic Ridge Winery – Ron Anderson/Larry Shaw – 33-15 – 6960

• P & E – Chris Eastman/Floyd Wagner – 28.5-15.5 – 6327

• Laughlin’s Lawn Care – Sheryl Rowe/Bob Rowe – 28-16 – 6250

• Northern Eagle – Chris Davis/Mike Aylesworth – 27.5-20.5 – 6507

• Baille Lumber – Tim Lidell/Mike Grant – 27-17 – 6478

• Potter’s Tire – Brian Wright/Bill Schermerhorn – 27-21 – 6309

• Ryno Graphics – Ryan Lund/Dale Lund – 26.5-17.5 – 6467

• C&M Trucking – Josh Wright/Chad Montgomery – 26.5-21.5 – 6314

• The Trophy Guy – Cindy Miller/Joe Miller – 26-22 – 6947

• Service Pharmacy – Gary Fisher/Larry Loomis – 26-22 – 6859

• Kelly’s Flowers – Ed Kohler/Lee Coon – 26-18 – 6329

• Webster Paving – Ed Webster/Bob Wells – 24-24 – 6947

• Reese Marshall – Tresta Smith/Jordan McClammy – 21-23 – 6250

• Newton’s Reconditioning – Mike Mead/Brian Mead – 20-28 – 6702

• Tallmen Tree Service – Eric Bennett/Jake Roghair – 20-24 – 5931

• Hoss Trucking – Brian Prentice/Josh Prentice – 17.5-30.5 – 6736

• Team #3 – Pete Green/Robert Glover – 17.5-26.5 – 6120

• The Asma Foundation – Peggy Asma/Matt Asma – 17-31 – 5128

• Carpet Plus Color Tile – Roger Chase/Kevin Thomas – 17-23 – 5018

• Team #8 – 4-36 – 1088

High single game for men:

Lee Coon – 90

Dale Lund – 89

Ed Kohler – 86

High single series for men:

Dale Lund – 241

Ed Kohler – 237

Lee Coon – 231

High single game for women:

Sheryl Rowe – 79

Cindy Miller – 78

Tresta Smith – 32

High single series for women:

Cindy Miller – 210

Sheryl Rowe – 193

Tresta Smith – 93

High single game for team:

Potter’s Tire – 226

Service Pharmacy – 220

Northern Eagle – 217

High single series for team:

Service Pharmacy – 632

Northern Eagle – 623

Laughlins/Rustic Ridge – 613

Additional standings will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when they become available.