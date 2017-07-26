Flower Show to commence under theme "Chenango County at Play"

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 26th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Garden Clubs of Chenango County are pleased to announce that the Flower Show will once again take place this year as part of the Chenango County Fair.

Despite dealing with difficult circumstances at the fairgrounds, the Garden Clubs of Chenango County say they have been steady at work in ensuring the show must go on as it has for over 50 years.

"We encourage our neighbors and friends not only to come visit the flower show from Tuesday, [August 8] through Sunday, [August 13], but to join in on the fun by displaying flowers, planters, and bushes in the Horticultural division of the fair," states a release on behalf of the Garden Clubs of Chenango County.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 43% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook