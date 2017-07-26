CHENANGO COUNTY – The Garden Clubs of Chenango County are pleased to announce that the Flower Show will once again take place this year as part of the Chenango County Fair.

Despite dealing with difficult circumstances at the fairgrounds, the Garden Clubs of Chenango County say they have been steady at work in ensuring the show must go on as it has for over 50 years.

"We encourage our neighbors and friends not only to come visit the flower show from Tuesday, [August 8] through Sunday, [August 13], but to join in on the fun by displaying flowers, planters, and bushes in the Horticultural division of the fair," states a release on behalf of the Garden Clubs of Chenango County.