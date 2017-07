By Shawn Magrath

Sun Staff Writer

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County schools are among the ranks of schools statewide that will need to prohibit any e-cigarette use on school grounds, thanks to legislation signed by the governor on Tuesday.

The New York State Senate announced Tuesday that a Senate bill protecting the health of students by prohibiting e-cigarette use at schools has been signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and is now law.