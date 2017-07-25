Conlon named league pitcher of the week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter PJ Conlon has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. In his first two starts coming out of the All-Star break, the southpaw has racked up two wins and allowed just one run over 13-1/3 innings of work.

On July 18 against the Akron RubberDucks, Conlon notched his third shutout of the season, becoming just the fourth Binghamton pitcher in franchise history to reach that total in one year. Pitching on ten days rest, he struck out eight and allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Five days later he pitched into the seventh against the Harrisburg Senators to guide the Ponies to a victory.

Selected by the Mets in the 13th round in 2015, Conlon owns a 7-7 record and a 3.68 ERA in 19 starts for the Rumble Ponies this season. He was recognized as a Mid-Season All-Star, but did not pitch in the All-Star Classic.

Conlon was recognized by the league for the second time this season. He took home Pitcher of the Week honors in early May. He joins Champ Stuart and Chris Flexen in the club of Rumble Ponies acknowledged by the league this year.

The Rumble Ponies (53-43) open a four-game series in Akron against the RubberDucks on Monday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Chris Flexen toes the rubber against RHP Matt Esparza. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 p.m. on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

