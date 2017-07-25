Cooperstown handily wins Otsenango Pony League title over Schenevus at 15-2

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SIDNEY – The 2017 Otsenango Pony League season came to a close on Friday, July 21, as the Cooperstown Hawkeyes’ fine pitching and offensive execution dropped the hammer on the Schenevus Dragons in a 15-2 drubbing.

One of the keys to the game was Cooperstown’s Kendall Haney who went the distance in the ballgame- pitching all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight batters with zero walks.

Haney, who only threw 78 pitches on the night making quick work of the Schenevus offensive attack, throwing 75 percent of his pitches for strikes-the Hawkeye Hurler was dominate from sixty feet six inches away.